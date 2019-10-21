Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.58

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $9.11. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 2,013 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.