M&T Bank Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $13.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.87. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

M&T Bank stock opened at $152.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In related news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro purchased 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.84 per share, with a total value of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in M&T Bank by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in M&T Bank by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.