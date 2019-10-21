MSA Safety (MSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $349.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.73 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 28.35%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSA Safety stock opened at $112.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.94. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.64.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 6,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $678,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 871 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $92,691.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,410.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

