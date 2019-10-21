MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) PT Lowered to $15.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut MRC Global from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet cut MRC Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cowen cut MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MRC Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $932.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.07. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.88%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

