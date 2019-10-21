MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $2.36. MoSys shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 335 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

