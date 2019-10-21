Mosaic Acquisition Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOSC)

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Mosaic Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Mosaic Acquisition’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Mosaic Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Mosaic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mosaic Acquisition stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

In other Mosaic Acquisition news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $255,811.72.

Mosaic Acquisition Company Profile

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

