Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,244.43. The company had a trading volume of 447,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,763. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $862.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,216.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,175.85. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.