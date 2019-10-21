Morris Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 1,560,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,949 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 573,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,171,000 after purchasing an additional 549,575 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,125. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

