Morpheus Labs Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $632,482.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $632,482.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00221274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.01285774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

