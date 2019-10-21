Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $157.00 on Monday. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $162.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

MORN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $1,280,264.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $2,768,833.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,692,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,068,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,183 shares of company stock worth $51,776,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.