Morgan Stanley Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $109.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.64.

NYSE:DOV opened at $102.22 on Friday. Dover has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Dover by 43.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 697.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dover by 17.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

