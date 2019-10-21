Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,546,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,246 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $65,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 276.4% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.90. 6,764,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,209,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

