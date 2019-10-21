Morgan Stanley Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 193.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of La-Z-Boy worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 157,762 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 46.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LZB stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.77.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 14,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $495,432.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

