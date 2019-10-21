Morgan Stanley Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 982,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EELV opened at $23.16 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

