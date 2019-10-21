Morgan Stanley Grows Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of City worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in City by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18. City Holding has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $83.04.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. City had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.14%. Analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

CHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $202,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $76,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

