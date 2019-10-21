Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 17.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEQ stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

