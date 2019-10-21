Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €226.10 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €226.10 ($262.91) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €217.95 ($253.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

