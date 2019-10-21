Morgan Stanley Acquires 108,555 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 109.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM opened at $40.17 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

