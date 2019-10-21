Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 184 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 56.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,220,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,462,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $264.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.