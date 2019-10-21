Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 464 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after buying an additional 600,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,048,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,543,000 after buying an additional 98,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,204,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,781,000 after buying an additional 512,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,111,000 after buying an additional 1,904,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.