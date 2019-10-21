Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 253 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nike were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 6,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,608,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock opened at $96.54 on Monday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $96.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,658.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upped their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.98.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

