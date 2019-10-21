Monument Capital Management Sells 430 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,314,000 after buying an additional 62,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,116,000 after buying an additional 306,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,381,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. ValuEngine raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,875. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.33.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

