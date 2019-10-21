Monument Capital Management Purchases 1,692 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. 120,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $815.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.76 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

