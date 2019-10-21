Monument Capital Management Has $4.19 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.50. 60,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.75 and a twelve month high of $231.83.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

