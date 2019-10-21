Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Comcast by 89.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $708,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $305,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

