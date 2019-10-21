Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

