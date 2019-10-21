Monness Crespi & Hardt Analysts Give Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) a $2,300.00 Price Target

Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Amazon.com from an outperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,242.82.
AMZN opened at $1,757.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,774.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,846.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
