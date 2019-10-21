Monness Crespi & Hardt Analysts Give Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) a $2,300.00 Price Target

Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Amazon.com from an outperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,242.82.

AMZN opened at $1,757.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,774.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,846.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

