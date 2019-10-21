Monarch Hits One Day Volume of $144,568.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Monarch has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Monarch has a total market cap of $175,403.00 and approximately $144,568.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monarch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monarch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00220323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.01252787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Profile

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,323,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monarch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monarch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.