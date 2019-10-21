Moin (MOIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $49,436.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. Moin has a total market cap of $49,436.00 and $640.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,697,415 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

