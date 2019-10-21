Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) & Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Critical Analysis

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mogo Finance Technology has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mogo Finance Technology and Harvest Capital Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Harvest Capital Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mogo Finance Technology presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.19%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than Harvest Capital Credit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and Harvest Capital Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $47.28 million 1.79 -$16.99 million ($0.69) -4.49 Harvest Capital Credit $16.18 million 3.70 $5.07 million $0.93 10.59

Harvest Capital Credit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and Harvest Capital Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -15.15% N/A -14.19% Harvest Capital Credit 16.14% 6.25% 3.77%

Dividends

Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Mogo Finance Technology does not pay a dividend. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Mogo Finance Technology on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

