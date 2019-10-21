Mobilicom (ASX:MOB) Trading Up 4.8%

Mobilicom Ltd (ASX:MOB)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 456,741 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

About Mobilicom (ASX:MOB)

Mobilicom Limited designs, develops, and delivers various communication solutions for mission critical and remote mobile private networks. Its products and technologies are based on an approach that merges 4G and Mobile MESH technologies. The company provides holistic solutions and equipment that cater to mission-critical communication in the government and enterprise sector, with applications in homeland security and public safety, robotics and unmanned vehicles, and security and surveillance, as well as offshore oil, gas, and energy.

