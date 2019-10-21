Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.

MOBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

In related news, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $3,778,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,133,327 shares of company stock worth $14,395,291. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 519.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOBL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 534,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.