MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.60

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MITFY shares. ValuEngine downgraded MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get MITIE GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.