Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

MITK opened at $9.65 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $386.93 million, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.16.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $86,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $148,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 48.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 245,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,118,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.