MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,978 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $459,810,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $301.53. 101,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $304.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.