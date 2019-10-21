Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA owned approximately 0.11% of CDK Global worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,442,000 after buying an additional 1,099,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 4,093.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,976,000 after buying an additional 789,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,641,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,926,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.05. 12,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,457. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

