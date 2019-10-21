Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $998,699,000 after buying an additional 205,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $668,579,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Bank of America boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 218,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,219. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

