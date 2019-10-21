Middleton & Co Inc MA Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Chevron by 74.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.50. 146,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,156. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.