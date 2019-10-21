Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Steris comprises 1.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA owned 0.08% of Steris worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth about $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Steris by 82.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Steris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Steris stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $142,150.00. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,815 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,262. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

