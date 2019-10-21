Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 47.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. 2,128,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,334. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

