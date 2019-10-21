Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $155.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.41 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,074.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

