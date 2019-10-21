Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 63,439 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,291 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 135,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,212,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $137.41 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,057.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

