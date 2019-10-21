Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading Down 14.1%

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03, 2,433,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 339% from the average session volume of 555,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 55.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 16.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.