Michelle Robertson Sells 2,936 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $40,604.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $228,900.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MNTA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 325,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,468. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 324.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,025,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 403,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

