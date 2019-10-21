MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will release its Q3 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

