Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Metlife makes up 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its stake in Metlife by 160.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Metlife during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 2,474.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Metlife by 3,681.8% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 697,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.51.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.