MetaMorph Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $203,483.00 and $28,102.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,874,822 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, BiteBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

