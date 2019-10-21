Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Down 2.1%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, approximately 60 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.02% and a return on equity of 81.90%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

