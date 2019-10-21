Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,046 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 579,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

