Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $52,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.52. 5,089,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689,117. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

